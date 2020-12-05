Menu
Richard Lawson
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1939
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Richard Lawson's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH in Beulah, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N, Beulah, ND 58523
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
, Minot, North Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
