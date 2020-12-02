Menu
Richard Lempke
1931 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1931
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Heart Association
United States Army
Richard Lempke's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Jerome Church
169 Hampden Street
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My deepest condolences to the Lempke Families. I have always enjoyed chatting with Rich at every family event over the years. He will be greatly missed by all! May every fond memory held in your hearts sustain you during this difficult time.
Susan Mulry
Family
December 2, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 2, 2020
I knew Richard for many years and found him a very agreeable and personal . He will be missed .
Paul Abel
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear he's passed Rich and I go way back with Our Lady of
Perpetual help Church I ran a Bingo with him He was
a great guy Had a lot of good memories with him.I'm in Florida right now so I won't be able to attend the Mass My thoughts and prayers are
with you God help you in this time of Sorrow
Madeleine (Hamel) Partyka
Friend
December 2, 2020
Great guy. Great banker. Great classmate. We’ll miss him.
Ben Marcus HHSclass of 1950
Ben marcus
Friend
December 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Frank and Pam Yacubeck
Friend
December 1, 2020