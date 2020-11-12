Menu
Richard Loessy
1951 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1951
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
dunmore high school
Richard Loessy's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home website.

Published by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
9:00a.m.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512
Nov
12
Service
10:30a.m.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512
Funeral services provided by:
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Dear Karen,
I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your dad . I know it's hard to believe now, but in time, you will think of him and smile and only have beautiful memories minus the sadness.
I'm Sarah's mom and she has told me some cute stories about your dad throughout the years.

Our condolences,
Jim and Sandy Moran
Sandy Moran
November 10, 2020