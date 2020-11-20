Menu
Richard Low
1957 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1957
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Eagle Scout
Navy
United States Marine Corps
Richard Low's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation website.

Published by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Live Streaming from Everly Wheatley
1500 W BRADDOCK RD, ALEXANDRIA, Virginia 22302
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
