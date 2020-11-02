Richard Dennis Lowe was born to Marilyn and Dennis Lowe in Logan Utah, but Franklin Idaho was their home.



His mother fought and survived polio while he was still a baby. Her prolonged absence in the iron lung turned him in to grandpa's boy.



He loved his grandpa and worked on the family mink ranch. His work there strengthen, his grip and made him lightening fast.



He made many life time friends in Franklin and Preston but fell in love with one. He met the love of his life Sannette in the 9th grade and they have been together ever since.



Through every adventure from water skiing, scuba diving, race cars and lasers!



Rick was a problem solver and had an imagination that tools couldn't keep up with.



He is survived by his wife Sannette, son, Brian (DeeAnne), daughter, Jamie (Mike) daughter Lindsey, grandchildren Lilly, Weston, and Emmy and his big sister Valarie.



Husband, father, grandpa, entrepreneur, enthusiast, inventor, are all titles he held. But the best way to describe our Rick was kind. He left this plane too soon for so many hearts. We miss you dad, until we meet again.



Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, Kaysville, UT. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Due to Covid-19 masks are recommended.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.