Richard Loyd
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1948
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
US Air Force
US Army
Richard Loyd's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House, OH .

Published by Summers Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
SR 41, Jeffersonville, Ohio 43128
Funeral services provided by:
Summers Funeral Home
