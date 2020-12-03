Menu
Richard MacKenna
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1945
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Army
U.S. Army
Richard MacKenna's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home website.

Published by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Sandi and family. Pat used to stop in and talk if we were in our yard when he drove by our house. He was a pleasure to work with and around. We always looked forward to seeing Pat and Sandi at the Nichols events. He will be missed. Our condolences.
Tim Tisinger
November 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to Sandi and the family. I met Pat and Sandi through pickleball almost 10 years ago. He was always such a contender, and win or lose, he always kept his sense of humor. My prayers for you Sandi, and may he rest in peace.
Barbara J. Shinbori
November 28, 2020
Sandi, Mike and Family, Pat was such a great guy! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Gail Pitcher
November 27, 2020