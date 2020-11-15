Menu
Richard Mazanec
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1929
DIED
November 14, 2020
Richard Mazanec's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, TN .

Published by Gilbert Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery
Old Hwy 31 W, Portland, Tennessee 37148
Funeral services provided by:
Gilbert Funeral Home
