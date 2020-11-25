Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard McPheron
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Richard McPheron's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
a loved one
November 24, 2020
Deepest Condolences to Dorothy and her Family!
Tom and Gretchen Holdgreve
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss.will keep you in our prayers.
Dave Campbell
Friend
November 24, 2020
Our condolences to the McPherons. May he Rest In Peace. George and Jan Schiffer
George Schiffer
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020