Richard Mergendahl
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1953
DIED
November 22, 2020
Richard Mergendahl's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc in Saratoga Springs, NY .

Published by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
Nov
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Nov
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Nov
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
Funeral services provided by:
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
GUEST BOOK
Barbara Kearney
November 25, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
