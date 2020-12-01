Menu
Richard Messer
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1947
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Richard Messer's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. E. Carter Funeral Home in Madison, GA .

Published by A. E. Carter Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rutledge Baptist Church
112 West Main Street, Rutledge, Georgia 30663
Funeral services provided by:
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
