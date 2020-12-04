Menu
Richard Miller
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Scout Master
United States Navy
Richard Miller's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bauman-Vermilion Funeral Home - Tower in Tower, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bauman-Vermilion Funeral Home - Tower website.

Published by Bauman-Vermilion Funeral Home - Tower on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bauman's Vermilion Funeral Home
501 Main Street PO Box 445, Tower, Minnesota 55790
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Embarrass Cemetery
Cemetery Road, Embarrass, Minnesota 55732
Funeral services provided by:
Bauman-Vermilion Funeral Home - Tower
