Richard Overholser
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1936
DIED
December 3, 2020
Richard Overholser's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home in Covington, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St., Covington, Ohio 45318
Dec
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St., Covington, Ohio 45318
Funeral services provided by:
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
