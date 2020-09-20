Richard Allen Pollard



Age 73, of Upper St. Clair, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 18, 2020. Dick was the beloved husband of 32 years to Susan (Compton) Pollard; loving father of Christopher (Desiree) Pollard, Laura (Brian) Okerberg, Jean Pollard, and Mary Pollard; grandfather of Reed, Cole, Emmett, Gwen, Rimma, Emma, and Anastasia; brother of William (Kathy) Pollard, Robert (Kellan) Pollard, and the late Ernest Pollard, and Jeannette Pollard; son of the late Ernest and Mary (Kennedy) Pollard. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Dick was a proud Penn State Alumnus, with a wide-ranging career beginning at Pittsburgh National Bank (now PNC) in commercial credit, while completing law school at night at Duquesne University. Dick's law practice concentrated on commercial banking and bankruptcy law with several Pittsburgh firms, including Pietragallo, Bosick, and Gordon, and his own firm Pollard, Walker and Vollmer. A sought-after speaker, he gave hundreds of presentations before business, legal and religious audiences and served on the faculty of several banking schools where he taught commercial lending, banking law and ethics for over 30 years. In addition, he lectured on many diverse subjects from Scottish and American history to Christianity and Islam. Dick authored a book All That Really Matters---a chronological compilation of history beginning with Genesis through the events of today. He was ordained an Episcopal priest in 2004, and served at several churches including St. Paul's Mt. Lebanon, Christ Church North Hills, and All Saints, a successful church he planted in 2009. Dick was a dedicated Scot, with a love of all things Scottish and a member of the St. Andrew's Society of Philadelphia, as well as founding president and member of the St. Andrew's Society of Pittsburgh. Dick dearly loved his children and grand-children, his dogs, his cars, and his beer. He was a friend to all-loving, loyal, patient, caring, and kind. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.



Arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, PA, 15017, 412-221-3800, Monday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 139 N Jefferson Ave, Canonsburg, PA 15317, (724) 745-2013.



Published by Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.