Richard Rediger
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1944
DIED
November 8, 2020
Richard Rediger's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing in Beaver Crossing, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing website.

Published by Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lauber Funeral Home
101 C Street, Milford, Nebraska 68405
Nov
14
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Blue Mound Cemetery
238th Road, Milford, Nebraska 68405
Funeral services provided by:
Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing
