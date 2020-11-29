Menu
Richard Rochefort
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1939
DIED
November 23, 2020
Richard Rochefort's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising in Munising, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising website.

Published by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Committal
11:00a.m.
Maple Grove Cemetery
N6652 Cemetery Hill Road, Munising, Michigan 49862
Funeral services provided by:
Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising
