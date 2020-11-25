Richard Rodak's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Glunt Funeral Home in Edinboro, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Glunt Funeral Home website.
Published by Glunt Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
