Richard King Rohrich
Age 96, of Mt. Lebanon, peacefully went home to God on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Richard was the beloved husband of 40 years of Ann R. (Reda) Rohrich. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jane (Willis) Rohrich. He was the loving dad of Diane Halstead of Pocatello, Idaho, Autumn (Robert) Cumer, Mark (Kathy) Zupo, Christopher (Joanna) Zupo, and René Marasco; papa of 14; great-papa of 10; son of the late Ralph and Anne Rohrich; and brother-in-law of Pat Reda.
Richard was the owner of Peerless Underwriters Insurance, estimator for Kartman Construction, worked for Farkas Personal Care Homes for 12 years, and a placement agent for Senior Lifestyles, Incorporated. True to his personality of always helping others, Richard was instrumental---alongside of Rev. Gardner---in assisting the New Light Temple Baptist Church on Center Avenue achieve its dream of building a new church structure. Richard was very proud of this accomplishment.
Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2630 West Liberty Ave. Dormont, 412-531-4000. Friends and family welcome Thurs. 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.stjude.org/donate.
