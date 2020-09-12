Richard Stanley Romero, 64 yrs. old, born in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 10,1956. Passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Son of Steven and Dianne Romero. He was a father of Peter, Steven, Heather, Matthew and Amanda; Grandfather of Marissa, Alize', Jadaan, Gabriel, Zaydee, Alyssa, Diamond, Treytan, Dominick, LaAndran and Angelica, along with his life long partner, Claudia. Richard was an honorable man who served in the military (Army). He took Martial Arts, was an auto mechanic, A head chef cook and his favorite a truck driver! He spent his life dedicated to loving his family, especially loving his grandkids, they meant the world to him. He spent most his time traveling state to state just to spend every moment he could watching his kids and grandkids grow. He definitely made his mark in the world by continuously making everyone he came across smile. He was preceded in death by his Mom Dianne, Son Steven and Brother Joey. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. LUV you always ( A.K.A Grandpa Richard).





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.