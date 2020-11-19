Menu
Richard Rowell
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1955
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Richard Rowell's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parks Funeral Home website.

Published by Parks Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Parks Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
A kind man, full of energy and excitement. I know you will find your way to the GOAL. You did it so many times on the football field of Hanahan High School. Rest in Peace. My prayers go out to the family.
Douglas Hester Jr
Friend
November 18, 2020