Richard Rowell's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parks Funeral Home website.
Published by Parks Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
