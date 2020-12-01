Menu
Richard Salinas
1962 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1962
DIED
November 24, 2020
Richard Salinas's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Funeral Directors in Lubbock, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Broadway Funeral Directors website.

Published by Broadway Funeral Directors on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Funeral services provided by:
Broadway Funeral Directors
