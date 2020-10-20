Richard Marvin Sanders our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather passed from this earthly life at the age of 87, on October 16, 2020. He was born July 31, 1933 in Richmond, Utah to Holger Magnus and Veda Aldean Sanders. He was the second oldest of nine children.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Gordon and William Jay, sisters, Margaret Ann and Marilyn Louise. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his siblings: Holger Junior Sanders, Val Eugene (Peggy) Sanders, Mary Lee Pitcher, OndaLyn 'Lyn' (Marlin) Hoth, Lennis Herbert (Wendy) Sanders, his five children: Peggy Leigh (Kim) Hardman, Sharon Kae (Brad) Rich, Teresa (Kent) Boyington, Richard Brian (Jenny) Sanders, Douglas Richard (Jodie) Sanders, 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.



Richard worked the bulk of his career in telecommunications as a Supervisor with Western Electric and eventually transitioned to AT&T. He retired in 1988 after 36 years of service.



He served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War from 1955 to his honorable discharge in 1957.



Richard, Marv, Marvin, Hod, Dick, Moge, Roadrunner will always be remembered by those that knew and loved him so dearly. In his younger years, he loved hunting, camping, fishing, boating, golfing and dancing at Elite Hall where he met Barbara, his wife of 66 years.



Richards hard working ways were admired by all. His stubbornness was only second to his heart of gold. He loved his family dearly and was a "rock" of support to many in times of need. He was an avid gardener and loved to share the fruits of his labors with anyone who wanted or needed them. He spent the past 23 winters in Arizona with his wife enjoying golfing, gardening and time with the many friends he made.



Heaven has a garden, that we surely knew. When he chose to call you home, they must have needed you. With angel wings you'll tend to things and keep the beauty rare. Our sorrow will turn into joy the day we meet you there.



We would like to thank Independence hospice, Stephanie and Maria for the wonderful care and support they provided Richard.



A private family service will be held on October 21, 2020. Richard will be laid to rest in Hyrum, Utah.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.