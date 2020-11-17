Menu
Richard Schmidt
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1926
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Loyal Order Of Moose
US Navy
Richard Schmidt's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Angels Catholic Church
324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, Ohio 45365
Doug & John, Sorry to hear about your father's passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
SAM CLAWSON
November 16, 2020