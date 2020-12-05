Menu
Richard Schweikhart
1954 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1954
DIED
December 1, 2020
Richard Schweikhart's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St, Moore, OK 73160
Dec
4
Wake
6:30p.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church,
800 NW 5th Street, Moore, Oklahoma
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Dec
5
Interment
Moore Cemetery
, Moore, Oklahoma
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
