Richard Seach
1963 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1963
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Chicago Bears
Richard Seach's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zahoran Funeral Home website.

Published by Zahoran Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN 46613
GUEST BOOK
ay your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 19, 2020