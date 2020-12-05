Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Sheehy
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1937
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Roman Catholic
Richard Sheehy's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valley Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Valley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
500 W Marquette St., Appleton, Wisconsin 54911
Nov
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
500 W Marquette St., Appleton, Wisconsin 54911
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.