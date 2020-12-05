Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Skoumal
1957 - 2018
BORN
May 16, 1957
DIED
August 12, 2018
Richard Skoumal's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, August 12, 2018 has been publicly announced by Jones-Lewis Funeral Company in Navasota, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Lewis Funeral Company website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jones-Lewis Funeral Company on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Lewis Funeral Company
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.