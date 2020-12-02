Menu
Richard Slay
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1939
DIED
November 30, 2020
Richard Slay's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - West
1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Dec
4
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Georgia 30606
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020