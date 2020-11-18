Menu
Richard Smallwood
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1938
DIED
November 14, 2020
Richard Smallwood's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Thompson & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, OH 43791
Nov
17
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, OH 43791
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, OH 43791
Funeral services provided by:
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
There is not enough space to share all the memories of Dick. He sure was Mr. Softball. Doug played softball many years for Dick. Dick had tournaments many a weekend @ Riverside and had ask me how about we sell shirts, so that players could have souvenirs. We worked out a plan and that followed for many years. We traveled all over playing on weekends and met so many people. The memories the players made with Dick will never be forgotten. The one thing that stands out is the train whistle sound that Dick would make when coaching the bases. Even after softball was over no matter where we would see Dick, he would talk about the good ole days. He will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.

The Doug Geyer Family
Debbie Geyer
Friend
November 17, 2020
My sorrow goes out to Dick’s family in their lose .
Dick was Mr Softball of Zanesville !
Had the pleasure of playing lot of softball games against his teams over the years . Dick was the best !
He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of having known him .
Wood Hardcastle
Friend
November 16, 2020
Dan and I are so sorry for your loss Louann! Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Dan and Holly Wilson
Friend
November 15, 2020