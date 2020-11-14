Richard Smith's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goebel Funeral Home in Crooksville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goebel Funeral Home website.
Published by Goebel Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
