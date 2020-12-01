Menu
Richard Smith
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1941
DIED
November 22, 2020
Richard Smith's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stallings Funeral Home in Pasadena, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stallings Funeral Home website.

Published by Stallings Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Funeral services provided by:
Stallings Funeral Home
