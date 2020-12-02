Menu
Richard Starkey
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1941
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Richard Starkey's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibbett-Moore Funeral Home - Moores Hill in Moores Hill, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sibbett-Moore Funeral Home - Moores Hill website.

Published by Sibbett-Moore Funeral Home - Moores Hill on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sibbett-Moore Funeral Home - Moores Hill
