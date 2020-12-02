Menu
Richard Steiner
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Richard Steiner's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis-Oswald Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tremont Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall
, Tremont, Illinois
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Apostolic Christian Church
https://tremontacc.com, Tremont, Illinois
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Richard was such a beautiful man! I met him about 35 years ago at Wiegand fertilizer. When our children played rec baseball or softball he was often there, riding his bicycle and we would visit. One of the latest memories was when we were both in Hopedale around the fourth of July and ate supper together there:). He was very special and I'm glad to have known him.
Jennifer Wiegand
Friend
November 27, 2020