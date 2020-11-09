Richard B Stinger, 60 passed away November 5, 2020 at the Layton Intermountain Hospital. Richard was born in Boise, Idaho and lived in Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. He loved the mountains and forests of Oregon where he and his siblings spent many hours playing, building forts, picking berries, and swimming in the rivers. He loved camping, riding his bike, and fixing things. He enjoyed working with the sound crew at the Ogden Amphitheater for the summer music gigs. He loved animals and had a Chow-Chow named Kita. He loved trips to the Oregon coast, boating at Bear Lake and Pineview, and being in nature.



Son of Joseph B Stinger and Kathleen M Perkins, he was the second child and first son. Siblings are Susan (James) Butler, Robb (Jana) Stinger, Kayleen (Aaron) Rich, Joshua (Maribel) Stinger, Sam Perkins, and Kristy (Darell A.) Jensen. He married Margaret and helped raise her young son Brandon.



Preceded in death by his father, and brother Robb who he missed greatly.



Private family graveside service will be held in his memory.



