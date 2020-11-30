Menu
Richard Stock
1921 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1921
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Navy
Richard Stock's passing at the age of 99 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .

Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Restland Memorial Park
990 Patton Street Ext, Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146
Funeral services provided by:
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
