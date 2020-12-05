Menu
Richard Stofko
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1938
DIED
October 6, 2020
ABOUT
Donora High School
United States Army
Richard Stofko's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Canonsburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal
300 Pike Street, Meadow Lands, Pennsylvania 15347
Funeral services provided by:
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
