Richard C. Szostak
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1944
DIED
September 13, 2020
Richard C. Szostak, age 76, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his residence. Beloved husband of 56 years to Sandy L. (Swartz) Szostak; loving father of Annette M. Szostak, Richard E. (Sheila) Szostak and David C. Szostak; cherished grandfather of Cheyenne L. Dunbar and Shane W. Dunbar; and caring brother of Robert (Mitsie) Szostak, Barb Szostak and Matthew Szostak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Helen (Bock) Szostak. Richard was a dedicated family man and a loving husband and father. He was a hardworking, gentle soul. Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 10 am until the time of a blessing service at 1 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Please be advised that visitation and service will be limited to 25 people at one time and face coverings will be required. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Pennsylvania Parkinson Foundation at 575 Lincoln Avenue #101, Bellevue, PA 15202 or online at https://pfwpa.org.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Sep
16
Service
1:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Sep
16
Interment
Restland Memorial Park
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Sorry I can't attend the service, will say a prayer for Richard and the entire family. We donated to Parkinson Foundation in memory of a wonderful person and terrific, fun cousin.
james bock
Family
September 15, 2020