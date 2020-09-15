Richard C. Szostak, age 76, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his residence. Beloved husband of 56 years to Sandy L. (Swartz) Szostak; loving father of Annette M. Szostak, Richard E. (Sheila) Szostak and David C. Szostak; cherished grandfather of Cheyenne L. Dunbar and Shane W. Dunbar; and caring brother of Robert (Mitsie) Szostak, Barb Szostak and Matthew Szostak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Helen (Bock) Szostak. Richard was a dedicated family man and a loving husband and father. He was a hardworking, gentle soul. Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 10 am until the time of a blessing service at 1 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Please be advised that visitation and service will be limited to 25 people at one time and face coverings will be required. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Pennsylvania Parkinson Foundation at 575 Lincoln Avenue #101, Bellevue, PA 15202 or online at https://pfwpa.org.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.