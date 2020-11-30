Menu
Richard Tally
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1940
DIED
November 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
United States Navy
Richard Tally's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro in Greensboro, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro website.

Published by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church
6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, Georgia 30642
Funeral services provided by:
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
