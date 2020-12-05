Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Taylor
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1939
DIED
November 30, 2020
Richard Taylor's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville in Whiteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Sweet Home Baptist Church
3111 Walter Todd Road, Clarendon, North Carolina 28432
Funeral services provided by:
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.