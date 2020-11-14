Menu
Richard Timberlake
1964 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1964
DIED
November 12, 2020
Richard Timberlake's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, KY .

Published by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street; P.O. Box 296, Hardinsburg, Kentucky 40143
Funeral services provided by:
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
