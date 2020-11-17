Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Vollmer
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1930
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
East High School
Richard Vollmer's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Scott Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Dick and my dad, Joe Majewski were friends for many years. Dick and Dorothy were wonderful neighbors.
Susan M MAJEWSKI
Neighbor
November 9, 2020
My sincere condolences of Dick’s passing and my Prayers are with the Whole Family and especially Dorothy. God Bless the Family.
Don
Donald Rush
Family
November 9, 2020
On behalf of Paul Stanford, who worked at National Fuel for greater portion of the 41 years that Richard was there, our condolences to all who knew Dick for his witty sense of humor and bright smiles.
My Dad Paul extends his thoughts to the family.
Norm Stanford
Friend
November 9, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of this kind and loving man. Dorothy, I lift you in prayer, along with those close to you and Dick, who will miss him.
Patti Sok
Friend
November 8, 2020
Dear Dorothy,
My sincere condolences of Dick’s passing. We sure had good times In Koinonia. God’ peace,
Judie
Judie Himes
Friend
November 8, 2020
Uncle Dick will be missed by many people. I have tons of memories to keep him alive in my heart. We had many one on one talks about so many things in life. My favorite was a couple years ago sitting on a bench overlooking the pond at camp. He shared some personal things about his life I hadn't heard before. It warmed my heart. He had so many stories to tell. I have very vivid memories of him taking me fishing when I was a young child when I'd have a sleepover at Aunt Dorothy and his house. Even then he told stories. He became so excited about his faith in GOD when he joined Koinonia. He was a faithful servant in the movement and loved the music! Now he is singing praises to GOD in His presence! Rest in peace until we meet again. I love you. Kisses and hugs.
Diane Askounes
Family
November 8, 2020