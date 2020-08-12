Richard William Waters



Richard William Waters was called back to his Father in Heaven on Friday, August 7th, 2020 after a lifetime of love and service.



The second child of what would turn out to be a family of 10. Richard was born on April 21st, 1968 to Anona Gray and Wallace Waters. After Anona's passing, his father married Pamela Hawkins.



Richard spent his younger years in Idaho Falls and Rigby. He was involved in scouting and earned his Eagle Scout Award. Helping with many siblings, a high school dance team, and performing in musicals kept him busy during his high school years. After high school, Richard served an LDS Mission in New Zealand. Here he found a love for serving others and an appreciation of the Polynesian culture.



Upon returning from his mission, he set out to begin college at what was then Ricks College. A stop by Utah State University to visit Karen Guymon along the way changed his college choice and future as he invited Karen to marry him on their third date. She accepted and they were married in the Idaho Falls temple on February 17, 1990.



While living in Logan Utah, they continued their education and began their family. Richard received his Bachelor's degree in Finance and Production Management. His various jobs after college took him into Asia, where he was able to develop lasting friendships and make contacts that he eventually used to build his own business.



Richard loved to be involved with the youth and his church. His faithful church service continued throughout his life. Richard had the opportunity to serve in many capacities. Several of these included Bishop, High Council, Young Men's president, and a most recently a temple worker in the Ogden Temple. This was something he thoroughly enjoyed. Richard enjoyed doing family history work and recently became very interested in genetic genealogy. Above all else, he loved everyone.



The most important thing for Richard was his family. Spending time with them and his grandchildren make up the happiest memories for all. We will cherish the time we had with him and wish always for more.



Richard is loved and missed by his wife, Karen; with whom he raised 4 children, Alysha (Chase), Eric (Chelsea), Jessica (Colton), and Ciara; and was an amazing grandfather to 5 grandchildren, Reuben, Callin, Callie, Bridger, and Kenai. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anona, and brother, James. What an amazing reunion that must have been!



Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Hills Ward, 2400 University Park Blvd, Layton, UT. Friends may visit family Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.



Interment, Uintah Cemetery.



Due to the current pandemic, for those wishing to pay their respects, the family asks that you use good judgment with social distancing and masks are highly encouraged. The family will also be live streaming the funeral for those who are wishing to attend but due to the current circumstances, are unable to.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.