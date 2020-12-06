Menu
Richard Willetts
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1932
DIED
December 4, 2020
Richard Willetts's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman in Coleman, TX .

Published on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stevens Funeral Home Chapel
400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas 76834
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman
