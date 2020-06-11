Richard Owen Williams Jr. passed away on 11 Jun 2020 at his home in Farmington, UT. He was born in Salida, CO. on 24 Feb. 1950 to Richard Owen Williams Sr. and Willie Elizabeth (Dolly) Williams. He met and married LaVerne Reed Williams of Sanford, CO. on 30 Apr. 1971. Richard retired from Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield, UT. in 2008, where he worked as a boiler operator. Richard could draw anything by just by looking at it. Which was a trait that none of his 4 children received. His heart was bigger than his fuse and that's one thing that we loved about him. Richard was an avid fisherman and was always there for his kids and willing to do anything for anyone. He always places service before self. He is survived by LaVerne Williams (wife), older sister Shirley Crews, Joe Crews (nephew), younger brother Willard (Pam) (Vicky) (brother), Lori, Bryan, Kyle, Jason (niece and nephew). Richard's children are Karri (Shannon) Brazel, Blaine Williams, Troy (Loni) Williams, Brandon (Colleen) Williams. Richard has 10 grandchildren Gavin, Hunter, Connor Williams, Makenna Brazel, Keara, Raychel Williams, Nash, Wren, Heston Williams. Richard is preceded in death by Harold Williams (brother), Stormy Williams (granddaughter), Kelly Crews (nephew), Alan Crews (brother in law), Richard Williams Sr. (Father), Willie Elizabeth (Dolly) Williams (mother), Pete and Clara Canty (Uncle and Aunt). One of his famous lines was "Dammnit LaVerne, the level doesn't lie." and "Touchdown Denver" (as the box of cereal hits the kitchen floor). Forever in our hearts, we will always love you and miss you, DAD.Funeral services will be held at Farmington City Cemetery on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 10 a.m.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.