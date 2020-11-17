Menu
Richard Wroughton
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1955
DIED
November 14, 2020
Richard Wroughton's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana 46580
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church
1200 Kings Highway, Winona Lake, Indiana 46590
Funeral services provided by:
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
