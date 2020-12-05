Menu
Richard Young
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1946
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Richard Young's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine in Muscatine, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine website.

Published by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I am so sorry to hear this. Prayers for comfort. I enjoyed talking with Richard so much when he came in to see me just to chat.
Vickie Wilhelme
November 24, 2020