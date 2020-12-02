Menu
Rick Courtney
1959 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1959
DIED
November 28, 2020
Rick Courtney's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington, IA .

Published by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harmony Bible Church
21589 Hwy 79, Danville, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
Dr Courtney was a great man and doctor, caring person. Sorry for your loss
Lorraine Kuhljuergen
December 2, 2020
We appreciate the care he gave us during his life. He was a patriot and a man who loved his country.
Ted and Rita Schneider
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020