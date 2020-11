Rick Arlin Harry



June 14, 1952 ~ November 6, 2020







Rick Arlin Harry, 68, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1952 in Provo, Utah, the son of Albert Eugene and Elaine McAllister Harry.



He married Jeri Lyn Knudson on November 30, 1974 in the Logan Temple.



Rick retired from Boeing as a Quality Engineer.



Rick is survived by his wife, Jeri; children, Shannon (Jason) Wood, Amber (Allen) Miller, Gavin (Laurel) Harry, Kira (Anthony) Loubet, and Trenton Harry; 15 grandchildren, Fern, Tony, Kirsten, Hunter, Tanner, Brayden, Sophia, Logan, Colin, Ellie, James, Oliver, Melissa, Thea, and Lindsey; and siblings, Kathy (Mark) Bardwell, Ron (Tena) Harry, and Don ( Pauline) Harry. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.