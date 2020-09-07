Richard Alan Huggins
Age 67, of Somerset, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. Rick was the loving father of Sonya (Chris Martin) Kirk and the late Shawn Huggins; adoring grandfather of Kayla Burns and Shawn Kirk; dear brother of Ronald Huggins and Timothy Huggins; son of late Dick and June Huggins; former spouse of Karen Dalassandro.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-BOGAN. Family and friends welcome at 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-745-5810, Tuesday and Wednesday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Arthritis Foundation
.
.
Published by Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.