Rick Kreidel
1975 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1975
DIED
November 1, 2020
Rick Kreidel's passing at the age of 44 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Perryville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rick in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Our deepest sympathy to Rick's family at this very sad time. He was such a cheerful person, and such a hard worker. We will always remember him smiling and willing to do all he could to help you. Condolences to all of his family.
Ron & Diane Andrulonis
November 11, 2020
Prayers and hugs to Mr. And Mrs. Kreidel and KayMarie. I have so many memories of growing up with Rick. Lots of love.
Amanda Conrad
November 11, 2020
So sorry to read of Rick's passing. My wife and I have trusted and relied on his skills several times over the years. He was a terrific tradesman and a great guy. Just can't say enough about how much trust we put in him and he always came through. Condolences to his family.
Larry Hollinger
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020